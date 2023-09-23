Abducted Enugu Catholic priest regains freedom

By Alumona Ukwueze and Faith Edoriawhe, ENUGU

The priest of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Reverend Marcellinus Okide, abducted on Sunday, September 17, 2023, has regained freedom.

The Chancellor and Secretary of the Diocese, Fr. Wilfred Agubchie, who confirmed this development said that Fr. Okide was set free at about 8 pm on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The statement from the Chancellor reads “We are glad to inform you that our brother and priest, Fr. Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has been released from the den of the kidnappers. He was set free at about 8.00 pm on Thursday 21 September 2023.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu is grateful to the Almighty God for His protection over Fr. Okide, and thanks you for your prayers and Masses throughout this difficult period.

“May Our Lady, Help of Christians, intercede for us and our country Nigeria.”

Recall that Fr. Okide was abducted while traveling along the Eke-Egede-Affa Road in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Fr. Okide, who serves at St. Mary Amofia-Agu Affa Parish, in Udi LGA, was en route to his parish when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Six other travellers were also kidnapped on the same road alongside the priest.

However, the statement didn’t disclose whether the N100 million ransom demanded by the abductors to free the priest and six others was paid.