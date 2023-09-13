Abang extends olive branch to Ochinke

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE member representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Chief Victor Abang , popularly called Mature has extended an olive branch to his opponent, Attah Ochinke

The tribunal, headed by Justice M. A. Sambo dismissed the petition brought by Attah Ochinke for lack of evidence and affirmed the victory of Chief Abang

Abang, who won the 2023 election on the All Progressives Congress ticket extended the gesture while speaking shortly after the Tribunal judgement.

He called on his opponent to put an end to legal battles and join forces with him to develop the federal constituency.

“We are all seeking to bring development to our area and advance the cause of our people therefore whatever aspirations or contentions we have should be within the confines of the interest of our people.

“My bosom friend, Barr. Attah Ochinke is a cerebral lawyer and has done well, fought well but everything that has a beginning also has an end.

“I hope we have reached the end of these legal battles so let’s work together for the good of our Federal constituency.

“All the ideas we have for the development of our constituency, please suggest them to me and I will carry you along and implement them for the benefit of our people”, Hon. Abang said.

Speaking on the judgment, Hon Abang said he is elated as the judgment affirms the votes the people of Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency gave to him.

On his plans for his people, he said “I will offer robust and effective representation, making sure that the people of Ikom/Boki will be heard at the federal parliament.

“I will advocate for their welfare and progress. In doing my work as a legislator, I will speak to the relevant agencies to see how we can address the problem of the Constituency infrastructure wise”, he stated.