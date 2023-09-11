AAU disclaim suspected cultist claim of being a student

Ambrose Alli University

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo State has denied claims by a suspected cultist who identified himself as Pascal and head of the secret cult group claimed to be s student of the university.

Pascal was seen in the video that went viral being interrogated by the police and claimed to be a member of the Black Axe also known as Aye and that he was a student of AAU.

However, a statement issued by the Head, of Corporate Communications of the university, Otunba Mike Aladenika said Pascal does not have a record of studentship with the institution.

He said “For as much as we can categorically check and confirm that the video is not a recent playback, it also suffices to say that his studentship of AAUE is doubtful and succinctly non-existent as all attempts to trace the said name in all our faculties and departmental records (both past and present) were negative.

“It is a statement of fact that Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has a zero tolerance for cult-related and unholy activities of students as all our students are under obligation and oaths to abstain from such misdemeanour.

“Cultism runs counter to our rules and guiding principles of studentship of this institution. We, therefore, enjoin the general public to disregard whatever link or nexus the paraded suspect may have professed as it is nothing but lies from the pit of hell.

“We are also using the medium to allay whatever fear that may be haboured by current or intending students, parents and the general public that our university has grown beyond the activities of criminal-minded youths and that our University and College Campuses are safe haven for learning.”