A woman of substance, distinguished by competence, integrity, excellence: My meritocracy principle – Ibukun Salaudeen

Driven by her strong belief in excellence, integrity, hard work, resilience, diligence and effective execution, Mrs. Ibukun Salaudeen, MD/CEO, ERCAS Integrated Solutions Limited, is an excellent manager whose competence and ingenuity have laid credence to the capacity of the Nigerian woman to achieve success when given the necessary education and challenged with the developmental assignment.

She is indeed one of the shinning lights making positive impact in a male-dominated profession in this part of the world today. Under her leadership, ERCAS Integrated Solutions Limited has become one of the leading payment solution companies that provide financial technology for businesses to function adequately in the new digital economy.

The company can also boast of API solutions that helps to manage payment systems more easily and simply by providing a complete collection of payments and value-added APIs. In this exclusive interview with the ERCAS boss, she speaks on some of the challenges militating against her sector and her career trajectory among others: Excerpts:

Kindly give us a brief insight into your background.

I am from Lagos State, Nigeria. Growing up I was influenced by the values of diligence, resilience and education. I obtained my Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Lagos. My background is in banking, corporate finance and business management. I have over eight years experience in the financial sector with experience in trade finance, marketing, and fintech. I am married with two wonderful kids.

What is your definition of the words “integrity and merit,” and how do they apply to you in your daily activities?

I believe integrity implies adherence to ethical principles, especially when faced with challenges. Merit refers to success based on the quality of one’s abilities, competencies and contributions. Integrity guides my daily decision-making, ensuring transparency, honesty, and fairness in my daily activities. ERCAS operates according to the meritocracy principle, which values and rewards skill, innovation, and dedication.

It is often argued that some of the challenges facing Nigeria have to do with leadership and corruption. What is your take on this?

There is no doubt that leadership has a profound impact on the trajectory of a nation. Growth and progress are hampered by ineffective leadership and prevalent corruption in Nigeria. In order to address these issues and lead the country toward positive transformation, leaders must be driven by integrity and a genuine commitment to the nation’s welfare.

How do you think the issue of corruption can be tackled effectively in Nigeria?

In order to combat corruption, a comprehensive strategy is necessary. Transparency and accountability in the governmental and societal spheres must be emphasized. In addition to strengthening institutions and implementing anti-corruption policies, strict penalties for wrongdoers must be enforced. Furthermore, fostering awareness of corruption’s adverse effects and cultivating an integrity-oriented culture will contribute to sustained change as a whole.

Aside from prioritizing integrity, what other factors have propelled your advancement in your career?

The commitment to continuous learning and self-improvement that I have demonstrated throughout my career has been instrumental in my career development. I consistently sought opportunities to expand my skill set and stay attuned to industry trends. Additionally, the development of robust professional relationships, effective communication, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances has been essential.

What are those factors that influenced your career path?

My career trajectory has been influenced greatly by my desire to contribute to positive change within Nigeria’s financial technology industry. Seeing the challenges individuals face in gaining access to financial services inspired me to join ERCAS.

What are the important lessons that have helped shape your career as a Managing Director?

One of the important lessons to learn from this is that effective leadership involves empowering and nurturing one’s team. The true test of a leader is to lead right in front by example, promote innovation and cultivate a healthy workspace where employees feel valued and motivated.

Given the distinct characteristics of the Nigerian business environment, what challenges prevail in your sector, and how has your organization surmounted them?

Fintech in Nigeria faces challenges such as regulations, cyber security, and gaining customer trust. Overcoming these challenges while making the most of the opportunities has been a crucial part of our journey. In order to overcome these challenges, ERCAS focuses on research and development, forms alliances and collaborates with regulatory bodies.

What advice do you have for young Nigerians to embrace the value of integrity in their pursuit of success?

I urge young Nigerians to consider integrity as the cornerstone of achievement. Keeping ethical principles in mind fosters trust, respect, and enduring success. They should take advantage of opportunities for growth, exert concerted effort, and make decisions in line with their values. It is important to remember that true success is not only a matter of personal accomplishments, but also of the positive impact you have on others and society as a whole.