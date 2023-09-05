A plea for the protection of those in Diaspora

Johnson Olatunji

I wrote this piece to showcase how important and urgent it is for Nigeria to amend some of the banking rules and regulations to protect people’s hard-earned money. It’s not news that scammers are on rampage and their activities, if unchecked, would spell greater doom to the image of our dear country.

Now, there is a target on Nigerians in the diaspora particularly those of us operating Nigerian bank accounts. Most of us in the diaspora can attest to the baggage it carries once you introduce yourself as a Nigerian.

I currently reside in Texas, USA and I have a diaspora account with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Nigeria. I came to understand some of the current banking rules and regulations as I was trying to narrate what had happened to my bank and the recipient’s bank.

A few months ago, I experienced what has been in the news, particularly among Nigerians in the diaspora. To my greatest surprise, the Nigerian banks involved showed a nonchalant attitude toward my ordeal and considered it a “business gone bad”.

Unfortunately, the banks appear to be more comfortable with the way things are currently unfolding. My interactions and responses from the banks in the past month have proved that this is the case. To save those in the diaspora, the government must come up with a tweak to the current banking rules and regulations to reduce the activities of the scammers.

Based on my interactions with GTB and UBA staff, the current banking rules or regulations handicap them from checkmating scammers. As such, the scammers are now having a field day. They are on a rampage!

My ordeal started on the 6th of August when I received a WhatsApp message from a scammer who impersonated one of my college mates with his picture and full name with telephone number +234-814-887-6456. I didn’t bother to verify his phone number since I could see his picture and full name and I responded to the urgent cash request to conduct an emergency surgical operation on his daughter.

Immediately, I transferred the sum of N250,000 to one Mr. Idowu Ojo (the recipient), a customer of United Bank for Africa (his account number withheld). From all indications, this recipient must be either a conduit or the orchestrator of the fraudulent act. With my understanding of how the system works in the United States, I reached out to my bank, GTB, to report the issue along with reports on all the transfers. On August 10th, GTB concluded their investigation and responded to me by email stating that the inquiry had been resolved and suggested that I fill out an escalation form via their Help Center if I felt further assistance was needed. I completed the escalation form immediately, but there has been no further action taken by the bank up till now.

The most annoying aspect was the role of the recipient bank, UBA, that received the funds. I reported the case on three occasions by speaking to different customer representatives, along with the customer’s name, account number, and the transfer amounts. The last customer representative of UBA hung up on me while I was explaining my ordeal.

From speaking to a GTB customer representative, I was told the inquiry report was sent to UBA on August 10th, but no action was taken since the law only permits them to liaise with the other bank and get the consent of the account holder, who happens to be a fraudster in this case.

Currently, the banks only honor such requests after approval for such has been obtained from a court which is cumbersome and usually takes longer than necessary. Asking for the consent of a fraudster is an awkward approach especially when the person who transfers the funds has reported the scam with necessary proofs. This is where the issue currently lies.

Nigerians in the diaspora do not have the luxury of those who are residents in Nigeria who could easily liaise with law enforcement and get a case of this nature resolved. If these scammer activities are not checkmated, they will continue and discourage Nigerians in the diaspora from operating or opening a bank account with a Nigerian bank. It shows that scammers know that we in the diaspora do not have the luxury of following through with the legal requirements.

On my own side, I sat down helplessly as I watched this scammer change his profile name regularly and continue his business as usual. It was my turn, and it could be anyone’s turn tomorrow. Nigerians in the diaspora should speak in one voice as we move towards forming an action group to compel the change of the rules for the banks to follow with a view to protecting people’s hard-earned money. It is my belief also that the change will benefit anyone who has been scammed irrespective of where you reside.

I am pleading with the government to review the current banking rules and regulations with a view to addressing this concern. I am of the view that each customer has a Banking Verification Number (BVN) that tracks bank customers, and we can easily keep the scammers out of business by giving the banks more powers to deal with issues of this nature without the hectic bureaucracy that we currently have in the system.

Idowu Ojo, a customer of UBA (account number withheld), and the associated BVN should never be allowed to continue operating any bank account within the shores of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Any banking customer found involved in a scam or acted as a conduit should be banned from operating a bank account. Further details are available upon request from the governing agencies in Nigeria.

Johnson Olatunji wrote from Houston, Texas, United States