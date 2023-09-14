A’ Ibom Assembly demands renovation reopening of Ibom plaza

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

*As supplementary Appropriation Bill scales second reading

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has urged the State government to direct the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies to begin the renovation of the Ibom Plaza for Public use.

The resolution of the House was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Uyo State Constituency, Uwemedimo Asuquo and seconded by Asuquo Nana Udo of Ikono State Constituency during Thursday plenary

Asuquo stressed that Ibom Plaza which is located at the heart of the State Capital and constructed with the state-of-the-art facility for business and recreational purposes during Victor Attah’s administration needs to be re-opened.

The Uyo lawmaker noted with regret that since 2012, “about 600 shops and stalls at the plaza have been abandoned which has caused the people to resort to road side trading around the plaza.

He stressed that abandoning such facility where people from within and outside the state usually visit, relax and do business for sometime now, has cost the state some loses in internally generated revenue.

Speaker of the House Elder Udeme Otong, directed the clerk of the House, Mrs NsikakAbasi Orok, to write to Governor Umo Eno intimating him on the House decision on the need to restore the plaza to its lost glory.

Also during plenary the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N150 billion scaled second reading after the Lawmakers deliberated on the Bill.

The Clerk of the House, earlier read a letter Governor Umo Eno sent to the House Seeking the speedy consideration, and approval of the supplementary appropriation Bill.

A breakdown of the figure shows a recommended augmentation of N50,310,140,850 being proposed for recurrent expenditure, while 99,689,859,150 is for capital expenditure.

The House adjourned its plenary to Thursday, September 21, 2023.