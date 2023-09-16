A Change Agent, Driven By Excellence, Sustained By Integrity — Bidemi Amusa

Mr. Bidemi Amusa is a dedicated entrepreneur with a deep passion for the built environment, and his unwavering commitment to excellence sets him apart in the business world. As the CEO of Carrillion Limited, his career has been significantly shaped by a robust foundation in real estate development, rooted in his Graduate School of Design qualification in Real Estate Development from Harvard Business School Executive Education.

This unique blend of academic rigor and practical expertise positions him as a recognized leader in the industry. He is a seasoned professional who holds a prominent position as a member of the Advisory Board at ONE Development Corporation, a rapidly growing real estate company specializing in residential development in Toronto.

His strategic insights and innovative thinkingalso contribute significantly to the company’s impressive growth and success.

The Carrillion boss, exceptional performance in the real estate sector has garnered recognition, including being named one of the top 60 real estate CEOs of 2022 in Nigeria by The Guardian Newspapers, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership in the industry, and honored by the Nigerian Institute of Builders’ (NIOB) Lagos State Chapter, with an award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry.

In this interview with Vanguard, The Carillon boss speaks on how the country can attain prosperity, challenges facing the country and real estate sector, as well as possible solutions to some of these challenges amongst others.

Integrity and Merit:

Integrity is a fundamental personal value close to my heart. This includes honesty, ethical integrity, and a firm commitment to ethical principles and values.

Merit is another important principle that I uphold in my daily activities. It involves recognizing and evaluating individuals based on their abilities, efforts, and achievements rather than factors unrelated to their achievements.

Leadership and Corruption:

In the context of Nigeria and its people, key concepts like “leadership,” and“corruption have taken center stage for quite some decades now. These terms have held significant relevance as we strive to understand how our nation, the giant of Africa, leverages its available resources to achieve societal goals while grappling with systemic challenges.

Regrettably, Nigeria’s image today is marred by issues such as corruption, leadership crises, and deficiencies in governance. Corruption has inflicted immense suffering on Nigerians, leading to widespread poverty and hardships.

One of the most pressing challenges confronting Nigeria is the creation of a stable political and socio-economic environment conducive to effective policy implementation.

The quest for capable leadership to combat corruption and promote good governance remains an enduring concern that resonates deeply within our nation. Once we establish this enabling environment, we empower our people to confront and surmount challenges, utilizing our local resources to steadily enhance their quality of life. Good governance, in this context, embodies principles such as transparency, fairness, accountability and freedom of choice.I hold a steadfast belief that Nigeria is on the cusp of a transformative period under this administration. While the journey ahead may be demanding, it mirrors the process of refining and rebuilding, as George Santayana wisely noted: “For gold is tried in the fire and acceptable men in the furnace of adversity.” I am confident that we are currently undergoing a transformative phase that will usher in a more favorable era for all Nigerians.

Curbing Corruption:

Tackling corruption effectively in Nigeria, as in any country, is a complex and multifaceted challenge that requires a comprehensive and sustained approach.

Strong Legal Framework:

Strengthen and enforce anti-corruption laws and regulations: This involves not only creating robust legislation but also ensuring that these laws are consistently applied and enforced. It may necessitate periodic reviews and updates to keep up with evolving forms of corruption.

Ensure that there are clear and severe penalties for corruption offenses to serve as a deterrent: Penalties for corruption should be strong enough to discourage individuals from engaging in corrupt activities. Clarity in sentencing guidelines helps in making the consequences of corruption transparent.

Independent Anti-Corruption Agencies:

Empower and support independent anti-corruption agencies: These agencies should have the authority and resources necessary to investigate and prosecute corruption cases without interference from political or external influences.

Provide these agencies with adequate resources, autonomy, and political support to carry out their mandates effectively: This includes financial resources, qualified staff, and the ability to operate independently from political pressure.

Transparency and Accountability:

Promote transparency in government operations, procurement processes, and public finances: Transparency initiatives can include publishing budgets, expenditures, and contracts online for public scrutiny.

Implement open data initiatives to make government activities more accessible to the public: Open data allows citizens to access and analyze government information, fostering transparency and accountability.

Hold public officials accountable for their actions, including through the use of asset declaration requirements: Public officials should be required to declare their assets and explain any discrepancies, promoting accountability.

Whistleblower Protection:

Establish mechanisms to protect whistleblowers who report corruption: Laws and policies should be in place to shield individuals who come forward with information about corruption from retaliation or harm.

Offer incentives for individuals who come forward with credible information on corrupt practices: Providing financial or legal incentives can encourage more people to report corruption.

Education and Awareness:

Conduct public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the detrimental effects of corruption and their role in combating it: Raising awareness about corruption’s impact on society helps citizens understand why it’s essential to fight against it.

Integrate anti-corruption education into school curricula to instill ethical values from an early age: Teaching ethics and the consequences of corruption in schools can instill a sense of responsibility and integrity in future generations.

Political Will:

Demonstrate strong political will to combat corruption at all levels of government: Political leaders should prioritize anti-corruption efforts and lead by example.

Ensure that leaders set a positive example by adhering to ethical standards and practicing transparency: When leaders exhibit ethical behavior, it sets a precedent for others to follow.

Technology and Innovation:

Leverage technology to reduce opportunities for corruption, such as e-government platforms for service delivery: Digital platforms can streamline government services, reducing the need for face-to-face interactions that can be susceptible to corruption.

Implement digital tools for tracking and reporting corruption: Technology can provide secure channels for citizens to report corruption anonymously.

International Cooperation:

Collaborate with international organizations and neighboring countries to combat cross-border corruption and money laundering: Corruption often transcends national borders, making international cooperation crucial.

Seek support and expertise from international partners to strengthen anti-corruption efforts: Partnering with international organizations can provide resources, expertise, and best practices for combating corruption.

Civil Society Engagement:

Encourage civil society organizations to play an active role in monitoring and advocating against corruption: Civil society can act as watchdogs, scrutinizing government actions and advocating for transparency.

Foster a vibrant civil society that can hold the government accountable: A robust civil society is essential for holding leaders accountable and advocating for anti-corruption measures.

Judicial Reform:

Reform the judiciary to ensure that corruption cases are expedited and handled impartially: Judicial reforms can help reduce the backlog of corruption cases and ensure that they are dealt with fairly.

Train judges and legal professionals on anti-corruption laws and procedures: Ensuring that legal professionals are well-versed in anti-corruption laws enhances the effectiveness of the legal system.

Merit-Based Recruitment:

Implement merit-based recruitment and promotion processes in public service to reduce nepotism and patronage: Appointments and promotions should be based on qualifications and competence rather than personal connections.

Ensure that individuals are hired and promoted based on qualifications and competence: Merit-based systems promote a skilled and efficient public service.

Corporate Responsibility:

Encourage businesses and corporations to adopt strong ethics and compliance programs: Businesses should have internal mechanisms to detect and prevent corrupt practices within their organizations.

Promote responsible corporate behavior and discourage bribery and corrupt practices: Ethical corporate practices set a positive example for employees and the broader community, discouraging corrupt behavior.

The People:

The people are the foundation of any effective system designed to combat corruption. They are the ones who elect or appoint leaders, and the behavior and ethics of these leaders often mirror the values and expectations of the people who put them in positions of power.

Furthermore, the people serve as a vital link between government policies and their implementation at the grassroots level. When citizens are informed, engaged, and committed to principles of transparency and accountability, they are more likely to support and participate in anti-corruption initiatives, acting as a check on government actions.

Moreover, fostering a culture of integrity within society is essential. This culture is shaped by the values, beliefs, and actions of the people. When the majority of citizens uphold principles such as honesty and fairness, it creates societal pressure against corruption and influences the behavior of leaders and officials.

The people have the power to demand accountability from their leaders and institutions. A vigilant, informed, and engaged citizenry can hold leaders accountable for their actions, demanding transparency, questioning irregularities, and advocating for ethical conduct. This active citizen participation serves as a potent deterrent against corrupt practices.

The effectiveness of any anti-corruption system in Nigeria relies significantly on the attitudes, values, and actions of its people.

When citizens prioritize integrity, actively engage in civic life, and demand accountability from their leaders, they contribute significantly to the success of anti-corruption efforts. Therefore, promoting ethical values and civic engagement among the population is a fundamental component of any comprehensive anti-corruption strategy.

Factors that aided his career;

I must emphasize that while integrity is undoubtedly a cornerstone of a successful career, there are several other crucial factors that can contribute to long-term success in the business world.

Expertise and Industry Knowledge: It is important to have an in-depth knowledge of the industry. Keeping up with industry trends, understanding market dynamics, and having a thorough understanding of the industry will gives me a competitive edge.

Vision and Strategy:

A clear vision of the future of the business and a well laid out strategy to achieve the goals. Because it provides direction, purpose, and guidance in my decision making.

Adaptability: Knowing the peculiarity of Nigeria, the business landscape is constantly evolving and this requires the need adaptability to change, innovation, and to new opportunities. This has been very crucial for staying relevant and competitive.

Resilience: Real Estate like other businesses is filled with challenges and setbacks.

Resilience being the ability to bounce back from adversity, is a very vital trait one must possess. It’s about learning from failures and maintaining determination in the face of obstacles. If you fall, you should rise, learn and reposition yourself from lessons learnt.

Effective Communication:

Communication skills are fundamental. Whether you’re pitching a new idea, negotiating deals, or leading a team, effective communication is key to building relationships and achieving your objectives.

Networking: Building a strong professional network can open doors to partnerships, collaborations, and opportunities. Cultivating relationships with industry peers and professionals has been invaluable for me.

Financial Management:

My understanding of sound financial management, including budgeting, cash flow management, and prudent investment decisions, ensures the financial health and growth of the business.

Leadership Skills:

If you have a team, having effective leadership skills are critical. Effective leadership inspires and motivates your team to work toward shared goals.

Time Management: Efficiently managing your time, setting priorities, and working toward your goals is essential for productivity.

Ethical Conduct:

Beyond a foundation of personal integrity, maintaining ethical behavior in business relationships is a strategic choice. It goes beyond short-term benefits and sets the stage for long-term success. Ethical businesses enjoy the trust and support of stakeholders, a solid reputation, and resilience to overcome challenges and seize opportunities, putting them well-positioned for sustainable growth stable, and prosperous.

Mentorship:

Learning from experienced mentors is like having seasoned guides by your side as you chart your course through career waters. Their advice not only imparts practical knowledge but also shapes your character, promotes growth, and improves your readiness to meet challenges and seize opportunities. Mentors are not just advisors; they are your potential guardians, bringing a profound and lasting influence on your career path.

Global Perspective:

A global perspective is not just a state of mind; it’s a strategic imperative in today’s connected world. It enables companies to seize international opportunities, expand into new markets and thrive in an increasingly globalized market. It also fosters personal growth and enriches understanding of the world, making it a valuable asset to individuals and organizations.

Factors that influenced his career path

These factors have not only influenced my decisions but have also contributed to my growth and success in the business world. Here are some of the key factors that have had an impact on my career:

Education and Skill Development: My educational background and continuous efforts to acquire new skills have been fundamental to my growth. A strong foundation in business-related subjects and ongoing learning have enabled me to stay relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Mentorship and Networking: Building relationships with experienced mentors and peers has been invaluable. Learning from the experiences of others and having a network of professionals to rely on for advice and support has guided my career decisions.

Passion and Interests: My genuine interest in the business world has been a driving force. The passion for what I do has kept me motivated and willing to put in the effort required to excel in my career.

Market Trends and Industry Knowledge: Like I stated earlier, staying up-to-date with market and economic trends and having a deep understanding of the industries I operate in has been very crucial. With the knowledge, I can identify opportunities and make informed decisions.

Risk Tolerance: My openness to taking calculated risks has allowed me to explore new opportunities and grow my business. Taking calculated risks is a key driver of growth in the business world.

Goal Setting and Planning: Clear goal setting and strategic planning have provided the roadmap for my career. Having a vision and knowing how to achieve it is essential for long-term success.

Leadership and Teamwork: Developing leadership skills and fostering teamwork in my organization is essential. Building and leading a high-performing team is essential to achieving business goals.

Ethical Values: Upholding ethical values and integrity in all business dealings has been a non-negotiable aspect of my career as trust and reputation are crucial assets that take years to build but can be destroyed in an instant.

Personal Growth and Learning from Failures: Embracing personal growth and learning from setbacks and failures has been crucial. Each setback has been an opportunity to learn and improve.

Long-Term Vision: Having a long-term vision for my career and businesses has guided my decisions. It has allowed me to prioritize sustainable growth over short-term gains.

Important lessons that have helped shape his career as a Chief Executive Officer

I have gleaned invaluable lessons that have become the guiding principles of my leadership.

Team Empowerment: The value of trust and empowerment within a team has been one of the guiding lessons. In addition to fostering a collaborative culture, accepting that I can’t do it alone and giving my team responsibilities has also increased our team’s overall potential.

Client-Centric Approach: Building and nurturing very strong client relationships has been paramount. A proper understanding their needs, delivering on promises, and providing exceptional service has helped us establish ourselves as a trusted partner in addition to bringing in repeat business opportunities.

Financial Acumen: The mastery of the financial areas of our business has been pivotal. This includes budgeting, cost management, and financial forecasting. The survival and expansion of our company are dependent on wise financial decisions.

Innovation and Technology: Our productivity and project outcomes have improved as a result of our embrace of innovation and cutting-edge technology. We have maintained our lead by utilizing cutting-edge software and construction techniques and we will keep evolving with the trend.

These lessons and more have become the bedrock of my career as a CEO. They continue to guide me as a leader, shaping not only the company’s success but also our commitment to excellence, ethics, and innovation. They serve as a testament to the ever-evolving journey of growth and learning in the world of construction.

Challenges faced in his sector and possible solutions

In recent years, the Nigerian real estate sector has garnered considerable attention as a premier investment avenue. Driven by a burgeoning population that now exceeds 220 million and a persistent housing deficit exceeding 20 million units, this sector has exhibited significant growth potential.

Notably, the real estate sector contributed approximately $3.9 billion to the country’s GDP in the last quarter of 2022, with projections pointing towards sustained growth. These figures underscore the immense profitability and promise of real estate investments within Nigeria.

However, it is important to note that alongside these opportunities, the Nigerian real estate sector confronts several distinctive challenges. At Carrillion Limited, we have encountered and effectively surmounted many of these challenges:

Addressing Building Collapse and Credibility Concerns:

Nigeria holds the unfortunate distinction of leading Africa in building collapses, with Lagos state alone reporting 322 such incidents over the past four decades.

This alarming trend underscores the pressing need for fortified regulation, rigorous enforcement, and unwavering quality control standards.

To overcome this challenge, we have proactively prioritized stringent quality control measures within our projects, collaborating exclusively with certified professionals and unwaveringly adhering to established building standards.

Competition:

Nigeria’s real estate sector is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for the same properties and clients. We have been able to differentiate our organization by offering innovative solutions, unique property designs, or value-added services. Develop a robust brand and online presence tailored to the Nigerian market to capture a larger share.

Enhancing Mortgage Accessibility:

While mortgage banks offer extended repayment periods compared to conventional banks, accessibility remains a persistent hurdle. Implementation issues and challenges related to accessibility frequently constrain the impact of intervention funds. In response, Carrillion Limited has actively pursued strategic collaborations with mortgage banks to streamline the application process for our clients. This initiative has significantly reduced processing times while markedly enhancing accessibility.

Mitigating the Impact of Economic Turbulence:

Nigeria’s economy has encountered fluctuations, significantly impacting the execution of our Building projects. Escalating construction material costs, oscillating foreign exchange rates, and limited access to long-term financing collectively pose substantial challenges. In response, we have diligently revitalized our partnerships with material manufacturers and suppliers, thereby enabling us to secure favorable pricing and establish a reliable supply chain for materials. In addition, we have embraced innovative cost-saving strategies and vigilantly monitor market dynamics to adeptly navigate the impact of inflation.

Confronting Taxation Complexities:

Real estate investors in Nigeria are confronted with a plethora of taxation obligations, encompassing development levies, property taxes, land use taxes, and more. To address this multifaceted challenge, weproactively engages with relevant authorities, advocating for equitable and transparent tax policies that not only stimulate real estate development but also foster a conducive investment environment.

To further recalibrate and fortify the real estate industry, we assert that ongoing infrastructural development, improved foreign exchange rates, and bolstered local currency are pivotal requisites. Lagos state’s commendable strides in infrastructural advancements hold promise, but ongoing endeavors are requisite to accommodate the rapid surge in population.

Effective policy implementation, uninhibited accessibility to intervention funds, and streamlined regulatory reforms are imperatives that shall bolster investor confidence and facilitate sustainable growth.

In traversing the multifaceted landscape of Nigeria’s real estate sector, Carrillion Limited remains unwavering in its commitment to delivering premium projects while adeptly addressing the distinctive challenges posed by this dynamic environment. We stand resolute in our dedication to contributing to the growth and advancement of Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Advice to young Nigerians on the need to imbibe the values of integrity towards achieving success

My advice to young Nigerians is to hold integrity in the highest regard as a core personal value. Uphold honesty, moral principles, and transparency in every regard. It builds trust, credibility, and long-term success in both personal and professional endeavors.