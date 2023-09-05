99.9% of social media advisers don’t have lives figured out – Yul Edochie tells fans

By Enitan Abdultawab

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has warned his fans against listening to advice from social media users who he claimed are still struggling to get their lives together.

Edochie, who has come under attack several times on social media since his marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin; took to his Instagram account to send out the warning.

The thespian advised his fans to do what works for them and shun advice they get on social media.

Edochie wrote, “Are you still listening to social media advisers? I laugh. 99.9% of the people advising you have not even figured out the direction of their own lives. They haven’t solved their own family problems. Brother, sister, do you. Do what works for you. Focus on your journey.”