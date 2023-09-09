9 things to know about new NASENI CEO, Khalil Suleiman Halilu

President Bola Tinubu approved on Friday the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).
Halilu took over from Dr. Bashir Gwandu four months after he was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.
His appointment was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.
Here are nine things to know about the new NASENI boss.
- Halilu was born on October 29, 1990, in Kano, to a lineage of traders.
- He began his education at the Rainbow Primary School in Kano in 1996. His secondary school education was at St. Thomas Catholic School (2001–2003) before he completed his studies at Prime College in Kano in 2006.
- Halilu obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2009 and a Master of Science in International Business in 2010 at the University of Hertfordshire, UK.
- Before his journey into tech started, Halilu once ventured into waste recycling.
- He has founded a number of start-ups, including The CANs (an eco-friendly hub), OyaOya Strategic Services Ltd., and ShapShap Logistics Ltd.
- He has served in various capacities in his career, including as co-founder and CEO of KSH Construction & Design LTD in 2014; creative director and business developer at Africa Infotech Consultancy in 2015; operations manager at ZCET Global Meter Services Ltd; and chief operating officer at Scirrocco International Limited, a company that specializes in the production of tea and cold beverages.
- He has also served on various boards, including Africa Infotech Consultancy, JIGS Environmental Services, and Agro-Allied Ltd.
- Before his appointment as NASENI boss, he was the chairperson of MACE Nigeria Ltd.
- Golf and polo are two of his favorite sports among a wide range of hobbies he possesses. He belongs to the Lagos Polo Club, the Nigerian Polo Association, the Abuja Polo Club, and the Kano Golf Club.
