‘850 goals and still counting,’ Ronaldo boasts after hitting milestone in Al-Nassr victory

By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has said it is “850 career goals and still counting” after scoring in Al-Nassr’s 5-1 victory over Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old scored his sixth league goal in four games to record his 850th club career goal, making him the first player to ever reach the milestone.

Since joining Al-Nassr from Man United, Ronaldo has scored 26 goals in 30 games.

He scored his 800th career goal in December 2021 at United.

Taking to his social media accounts to react to his recent milestone, the Portuguese forward wrote, “Another great team performance! We keep improving. 850 career goals and still counting.”

Another great team performance !

We keep improving.

Let’s go @AlNassrFC 💛💙

850 career goals and still counting!😉💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/BmmOx1nAtJ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 2, 2023

The victory puts Al-Nassr four points off league leaders, Al-Hilal.