77-year-old Igbo highlife artist, Kabaka returns to music industry

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

After 17 years, a popular highlife musical artist, Elder Godwin Opara, known as “kabaka” has staged a come back to the highlife music industry.

This time around the event took place in Owerri state capital at the weekend.

Speaking on the return of Kabaka, which saw the unveiling of a new album called “abialam” meaning “I have come” the Chief Operational Officer of Derda Promotions, Ms.Glory Ammarachi, said: “I remembered as a little girl-child, my parents had also played and cherished all the song-tracks of the Oriental Brothers International Band in the South Eastern States of Nigeria especially during the ’90s. The 77-year-old singer, Kabaka, very renowned for his enchanting guitar melodies; He stood tall as a combined member of the legendary ‘Oriental Brothers International Band;

“It could be recalled that the Oriental Brothers International Band were iconic Igbo highlife musical legends that conquered and dominated the music industries in the 90s. I am praying God to continue to sustain the life of our highlife maestro, Godwin Opara,(Kabaka), Ammarachi stated.

Ammarachi concluded by saying: “When the band tragically lost its lead vocalist, the enigmatic Chief Christogonus Ezewuiro Obinna, affectionately known as Sir.Warrior, in 1999, it seemed as though the group had descended into obscurity, leaving its ardent fans clutching their cherished vinyl record albums as bittersweet relics of a bygone era.

“The album, ‘Abialam,’ is coming 17 years after Kabaka’s tribute, ‘Madu bu aja,’ which is translated as ‘We are Sand’ to his friend and former band member, Late Sir.Warrior, in 2006.”