63rd Independence: Building strong institutions will strengthen our democracy, says Omo-Agege

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Nigerians to work assiduously for the strengthening of institutions of governance to make democracy more responsive to the yearnings of the people.

In an Independence goodwill message to Nigerians, Senator Omo-Agege who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State said all levels of government – federal, states and local governments – should be involved in the task so that all institutions in our democratic dispensation fulfill their constitutional tasks and responsibilities.

Mr. Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to the former Deputy Senate President, in a press release quoted him as saying that with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man who he said believes in constitutional democracy as President, Nigerians should join hands with him to build strong institutions.

“I believe Nigeria is lucky at this time to have President Bola Tinubu leading the charge. He has a sterling record in strengthening the institutions of government, of upholding the various arms’ independence and of making democracy work for the people from his time as governor. In the challenging times we are in, the best recipe for restoring Nigeria is to ensure that all institutions stand firmly as envisaged in the constitution. This should be the case in states and local government areas, not just the federal government”, he said.

Omo-Agege stated that there is no alternative route to securing and strengthening democratic rule than through strong institutions, especially at state and local government levels.

As the country tinkers with the imperative of devolving more powers to states, he said the three arms outside the federal level must correspondingly be strengthened and their independence upheld vigorously.

“When institutions at the levels of government closer to the people are strong, then actual power will devolve to the people and our democracy will be the better for it”, Omo-Agege said.

After over 24 years of unbroken democratic rule and 63 years of Independence, he said “Nigeria is ripe enough to be counted not just as a bastion of democratic rule but a defender of democracy”.

He congratulated President Tinubu, the National Assembly and Nigerians generally, noting the prevailing economic challenges are global and only a concerted approach and collaboration with other democratic governments elsewhere will hasten the country’s return to sustainable development.

He wished Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary.