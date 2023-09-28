63rd Independence Anniversary: FG declares Monday, Oct. 2 public holiday

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 2nd October, 2023 as a public holiday in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade I’m a statement on Thursday said the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration in Abuja on behalf of the federal government.

“Dr Olubunmi assured Nigerians of Government’s continued commitment to tackling challenges facing the country.

“It is today a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated”, she stated.

According to her, the Minister however said that the Government is daily making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes our way.

Dr Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of Nations and the greatness ahead of the country is achievable if we all work together in unity.

He also stated that; “our warm welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the World being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”.

“While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalled that our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today.

“The Minister assured that this Administration through the Renew Hope Agenda will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes past”, the statement added.