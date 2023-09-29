63rd Anniversary: We’ve no excuse not to be great — Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

— Alleviate suffering of Nigerians, Chief lmam tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that Nigeria as a country of over 200 million people has no excuse not to be great in terms of economic performance.

Akeredolu therefore called on Nigerians to join hands in tackling myriads of challenges confronting the country.

He said this during the Jumat Service to mark the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary at the Central Mosque, Akure.

The governor maintained that all the challenges confronting the country are surmountable.

Represented by the Commissioner for works and Infrastructure, Raimi Aminu, the governor, called on Nigerians to cooperate with the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to solve all the problems and bring succour to the entire citizenry.

Akeredolu said that ” the Tinubu-led administration was putting in place frantic efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians and put smiles on faces of Nigerians and that the country becomes a place of pride.

“ The task before us is to build a viable and strong economy that would generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified country.

“ We can only attain this by more hard work,, enterprise, peace, creativity and defence of our country, ” he said.

Akeredolu noted that his administration had put in place some palliative measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

He added that the state government had decided to give out farm inputs to farmers to boost food production in the state, saying that payment of registration and consultancy fees had been put on hold in all government hospitals in the state.

The governor promised that the state government would no spare efforts at improving the lots of people of the state, asking the citizens to eschew evil and defend the state.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of the state, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Yayi Akorede, asked the Tinubu-led government to fix the country’s economy and infrastructure to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians

Akorede said that it was pitiable that Nigerians were going through excruciating pains as a result of the unbearable cost of living and decaying infrastructure.

He expressed optimism in Tinubu’s agenda in putting an end to the multifaceted problems of the country, describing the president as a listening person.

The Chief lmam urged those challenging the victory of the president in the election tribunal to withdraw their suits so that the government could face squarely the mandate of providing security and enabling an environment for Nigerians to thrive.

Akorede also enjoined the state governor to reconcile on good terms with his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, so that the state would progress.

He asked the governor to forgive his deputy for the betterment of the state, adding that the governor’s absence had hindered many developments in the state.

Akorede commended the state government for the return of school school-free shuttle scheme, saying it would go a long way in cushioning the effects of transportation by students in the state.