6-lane Ossah road expansion: Abia govt begins payment of compensation

. Demolition to commence soon – Commissioner

. Give us time to relocate, property owners beg

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government said it had begun the payment of compensation to owners of structures affected in the proposed six-lane Ossah Road expansion project.

Gov. Alex Otti, about two months ago, hinted at his plans to expand the Ossah road which serves as the major entrance route to Umuahia the state capital from the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway.

Commissioner for Lands and Survey Abia State, Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, who disclosed this Friday during a town hall meeting with the affected property owners and relevant Government agencies and stakeholders, said that demolition would commence any time soon.

He disclosed that about 130 structures including perimeter fences and shops were affected.

According to the Commissioner, names of all the affected property owners had been captured and documented, adding that values for each property had equally been negotiated with the attorneys of the various property owners and government-appointed Consultants.

The Commissioner, nonetheless, said that the Government was ready to entertain any complaints from anyone omitted during the capturing, assuring that no property owner would be skipped.

He, therefore, urged any property owner whose structure had been marked but did not receive payment, to approach the Ministry for the needful.

The Commissioner further said that initially Government had contemplated payment of compensation in tranches but added that the Governor out of sympathy for the people, had approved full compensation to be paid once.

” We have a responsible and responsive Government that has a human face. The Governor has approved full payment of compensation instead of paying in phases. Every affected structure has been marked, and nobody will be shortchanged.

” From today you will start getting your alerts. The names of all the affected persons have been captured and the Governor has given his approval. The payments are being uploaded by the Accountant General of the state”.

He explained that initially Government had wanted to commence the project before compensation would be worked out and paid but decided to heed appeals from the people, hence the decision to pay compensation before work begins.

” We are not in a hurry to demolish but we are in a hurry to develop”, he declared.

The Commissioner pleaded with the people to cooperate with the Government and remove their valuables from the affected structures as demolition would commence any time soon.

Responding to a question on whether property owners without Power of Attorney or Certificate of Occupancy would also be compensated, Mrs Chika Obinwa-Nwezeaku, who represented the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, said that every confirmed with or without the necessary title deeds would be adequately compensated.

This, she explained, was because most of the affected structures are ancestral buildings.

One of the affected property owners and former Commissioner for Documentation, Mr Ugochukwu Emezue, thanked the state Government for towing the part of honour by promising to pay full compensation.

He, however, said they could only confirm the Government’s sincerity by the time ” the alerts start coming in”.

The former Commissioner who hails from Ossah Community, however, pleaded with the Government to allow the affected property owners some time to relocate “after receiving their payments before demolition begins”.

” We are not averse to development, and if the Governor has chosen to expand the road, it’s a welcome development. Our major issue is compensation. If we get compensated as promised, that will be alright.

” But they should also give us some time to relocate after getting the payment. It’s development and we have got to make some sacrifices”.

Similarly, another property owner from Mgbaja Ossah, Mr Kelvin Nwaobiala, thanked the Government for paying compensation for the affected structures, saying it would be a huge relief to the owners.

He thanked the Government for “giving a human face to the situation”.

Another property owner, Elder Obioma Okechukwu, commended Gov Otti for deciding to pay compensation to mitigate the plights of the owners.

” We have not seen it this way before. It means our Governor has human feelings. He has given us a lot of hope.

A stakeholder, Dr Chijioke Odimuko commended the State Government for creating a platform to interface the owners of the affected property to carry them along.

He also commended the Governor for his developmental strides.