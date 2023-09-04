500,000 less privileged households to benefit from palliative in Kano — Gov. Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State on Monday said no fewer than 500,000 less privileged households are to benefit from the distribution of palliatives across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf made this known during the official flagging off distribution of the palliatives and other farm inputs to vulnerable, women and farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The Governor said the program is to cushion hardship faced by the populace occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy across the entire country.

He said the gesture is also towards improving agricultural production to the state’s vision of agricultural revolution that will make the state less dependent on federal allocations.

He said a total of 297, 000 bags of 10kg rice and 160, 000 bags of 10kg maize are to be shared across the 484 wards that made up the state, with each getting 565 bags of 10kg rice and 330 bags of 10kg maize.

The Governor said to ensure the gesture reached the intended beneficiaries, he has set up a compliance committee in both the state, local government and ward level to ensure the distribution were appropriately carried out.

According to him, “This distribution of interventions is to help people, especially the vulnerable to get succour as people are passing through a lot. We are aware of the situation the masses are passing through.

“We believe that this gesture will not only help in cushioning the effect of subsidy removal and ameliorate the harsh economic condition. It will also strengthen our fight against poverty in the state.

“As you can see, we didn’t stop on palliatives only, but we also included agricultural inputs so that it will enhance food production and create jobs. It is also to mark agricultural revolution in food production that will make the state less dependent on federal allocations,” the Governor stated.

He further listed places or centres identified or selected for the palliative distribution to include orphanage homes, Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, persons with special needs, junior cadre civil servants in the state.

However, items distributed comprises 297, 000 bags of 10kg rice, 160, 000 bags of 10kg maize, fertilizer, 250 units of pumping machines and other related farm inputs, as well as 2, 600 goats, sheep, rams which will be distributed to women.