5 manatees rescued after hurricane hit Florida

The water levels in Cape Coral, Florida has continued to rise rose during Hurricane Idalia with five manatees swimming in.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife agent, it’s the biggest manatee rescue mission he’s ever seen. Lots of rescuers were out there to help including crews from Zoo Tampa, the University of Florida and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, according to WFMZ.

“Mom was very, very large, so it’s safer for us and for the manatees to make sure that, we have a very large animal like that, we catch her alone with just her calf so that we can do it safely. We can put them back together and keep them together the entire time,” said Denise Boys, a Florida Fish & Wildlife marine mammal researcher.

It was reported that a mother and baby manatee — called a calf — were left behind.

On Sept. 1, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Marine Mammal Rescue team was called out to Walls Springs Park in Palm Harbor after a very small manatee was spotted swimming by herself.