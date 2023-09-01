35 paraded for illegal mining, other crimes by NSCDC in Rivers

By Daniel Abia

Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, NSCDC, on Friday paraded 35 suspects involved in different crimes including illegal mining and defilement of minors in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The State Corps Commandant, Basil Igwebueze said that the arrest of the illegal mining suspects were made possible through credible Intelligence and the collaborative efforts of the patrol team of NSCDC Sold minerals Unit, the Federal Ministry of mines and steel and Ministerial Task Force on illegal mining.

He said the NSCDC teem swiftly swung into action to apprehend the suspects while perpetrating the act.

“With the collaborative efforts of our men, the Federal Ministry of mines and steel and Ministerial Task force on illegal mining which includes: EFCC , NSCDC, DSS, Nigeria Police, Immigration Service and Nigerian, the 34 suspects were caught in the act of dredging sharp sands illegally thereby causing environmental degradation in the area and three dredging machines were retrieved at the crime scene”

“In addition a Chinese man was sighted at the scene of the crime as information revealed that he is notorious for engaging in illegal mining activities. He however escaped through the back gate of a nearby Hotel in Choba, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area. While tracing the suspect our personnel heard the cry of a young lady who said her Sister of 15years old have been leisured into one of the hotel rooms”

“After a thorough search our men were able to rescue the 15year old girl from the hand of one Daniel Mathew who is now in custody and currently under interrogations”.

He said thorough investigations would be carried out to ascertain the level of involvement of each suspect in offences charged after which diligent prosecution would be carried out in the Court of competent jurisdiction.

He further advised the public to report all act of criminalities in their terrain to the NSCDC and other security agencies urging that, “If you see something, please say something “.