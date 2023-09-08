342 Akwa Ibom students benefit from oil firm’s scholarships

(2nd right)The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Akwa Ibom State – RT Hon. (Elder) Anietie Etuk, The Executive Chairman of Onna LGA – Hon. (Elder) Iniabasi Ekanem, a representative of the Paramount Ruler of Onna, Chief Robinson Inyang, Village Head of Ikwe, with other dignitaries at the Educational Support programme

By Funmi Ajumobi

UYO—EDUCATION is the bedrock for progress in the host communities, and scholarships contribute to social, cultural, and intellectual development. Providing access to quality education is significant to unlocking newer opportunities, giving students the requisite confidence, which consequently helps them to broaden their horizons.

As a part of the goodwill gesture of giving back to host communities, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) have awarded scholarships to 342 students in Akwa Ibom State.

The event which took place on August 29, 2023, had the beneficiaries drawn from 15 higher institutions, which included final year students, professionals, and students with special needs.

Also, 20 sets of dual desks were distributed to 10 schools in Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

At the programme, the executive chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rt. Hon. (Elder) Anietie Etuk; the executive chairman of Onna LGA, Hon. (Elder) Iniabasi Ekanem, and a representative of the Paramount Ruler of Onna, Chief Robinson Inyang, and Village Head of Ikwe, were present.

The SUBEB chairamn, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Anietie Etuk, said, “Quality education helps to shape the future of our children. Creating a supportive and conducive learning environment for them will pave the way for a better life.”

A statement from companies said students during the occasion showed immense enthusiasm, adding that an educational drive like this enlightens the students and encourages them to perform better.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of Onna LGA, Hon. (Elder) Iniabasi Ekanem, said: “Financial stability comes with a strong educational background, and this event is important because it offers the much-needed support to the students to develop their skill sets and excel in life.”

Also, speaking at the event, the Base Manager of NOSL, Ubong Etti, said, “Students are our leaders and workforce of tomorrow, and nurturing their knowledge through a good educational system will help the communities in the long run.”

The statement added that NNPC E&P and NOSL have continued to bridge the learning gap in host communities by encouraging students with scholarships. In the quest to create sustainable communities, both companies strive to demonstrate their commitment to providing a holistic educational environment.