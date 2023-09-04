32-year-old farmer remanded for arms possession

farmers

A Makurdi Magistrates’ court, on Monday remanded one Iorwuese Aondover of Mbaikyobo Ushongo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue for alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sonia Ayange, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Ayange ordered that he be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending further investigations, and adjourned the case to Sept. 27 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. James Ewache, told the court that the defendant was arrested and brought to Lessel police station by one Anymore Ugbe of Mbaikyobo in Ushongo LGA, on Aug 5, 2023.

He said that the defendant was seen parading the locally-made pistol and was threatening the complainant and others in the community with the gun.

During the Police investigation, the locally-made revolver and one expanded shell were recovered from him and he confessed to committing the crime.

The prosecution said the investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravenes Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special provision Act 2004.