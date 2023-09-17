31 Days in Kidnappers’ Den: ‘NYSC 8 dying slowly’

… poor families, widows lament after paying N13m ransom

•Details of fateful journey from A/Ibom to Sokoto, parents’ tough efforts to raise ransom

•Captors demand N200 million more, families at crossroads, accuse Gov Eno, security agents, Corps leadership of inaction

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Leading Akwa Ibom State with human face has been a refrain professed by Governor Umo Eno in running his ‘A.R.I.S.E’ agenda administration since taking reins of power, now into his first hundred days.

Since August 17 (31 days ago), eight graduates from Akwa Ibom along with a bus driver transporting them from Uyo for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation in Sokoto State have been held hostage by ransom seeking kidnappers who abducted them in Zamfara State.

The governor and his administration’s alleged indifference to the pains of the victims and relatives who live in palpable fear of losing their children in the kidnappers’ den has left stakeholders asking, “Where is the human face in Eno and his government”?

Worried Emmanuel Etteh, father of one of the victims, is pointedly accusing NYSC and security agencies of not demonstrating meaningful concern over their predicament.

Sad Episode

Fate of the victims now hangs in the balance. Their families had fought tooth and nail to deliver N13 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers. Sadly, after receiving the money, the abductors reneged on the agreement to free the victims, demanding additional N200 million.

The frustrated families, with hardly a clue on how to raise the fresh ransom, have resigned to fasting and prayers for God’s intervention.

The victims too, according to relations had called for prayers.

Weary and sick under intense threat to their lives in the kidnapper’s den, they are said to be losing courage to survive the ordeal for much longer, expecting the worst, death, to happen.

11 potential Corps members, including six females and five males, alongside their driver, had left Uyo on an Akwa Ibom State Transport Company (AKTC) bus Wednesday, August 18, heading for the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto.

When news broke that gunmen struck the day after as they journeyed through Zamfara, three of the male travelers were said to have escaped in the melee.

Days later, the AKTC authorities, working with the police, reportedly recovered the bus from which the youngsters were abducted.

In the highly guarded information by close sources out of fear of infuriating the abductors, Sunday Vanguard further gathered that one of the initially nine held hostages, who is from Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, is alleged to be receiving medical attention in an undisclosed Abuja hospital.

“He was freed by their abductors following a gunshot that left him with serious wounds while trying to escape too. Others are still in captivity three weeks after”, a source said.

Shifting Goalpost on Ransom

When the bandits first got in touch with relatives, Etteh, father of one of the victims, Glory, narrated, “They asked me to pay N4 million. I spoke with my daughter, asking how they wanted us to pay. She said we should contact AKTC”.

A relative of another victim corroborated, “The mother of the boy (name withheld) started crying at the mention of the money. “As a poor widow and petty trader, she could not afford such amount of money.

“The following day, Saturday (August 19), the abductors contacted us again and all parents of the victims met to jointly raise N10 million.

“The families were able to raise N5 million and sent to them. The balance would have been N5 million, but they later requested for money for three power bikes.

“And we checked and found that each power bike cost N1million plus.

“They spoke to us again Monday (August 20) to give Wednesday, September 6 as deadline for the remaining amount to be paid.

“So, we were looking for about N8 million including money for the power bikes. And they warned that we must meet the deadline if we didn’t want to hear bad news”.

Another victim’s relative, who simply identified self as Mfon, lamented, “Since hearing of the deadline from the abductors, we have been restless, moving around to get help in any way to raise the amount. “Our village head and wife gave N300, 000 to support us as each family was expected to raise more to complete the outstanding N8 million ransom.”

Two widows among the victims’ parents couldn’t raise their share of the ransom. “They had enough harrowing experience seeing their children through higher education in hardship”.

One of them, 42, lost her husband when her only son (among the hostages) was still a toddler.

In shock since the news of the kidnap was broken to her, she told Sunday Vanguard, “All I want is my child. I want my child back”.

Helpless, the victim’s families had waited for the worst to happen as the deadline elapsed on Wednesday, September 6.

The bad news didn’t happen, but their fears have grown more intense even as the gunmen extended the deadline till end of that week.

When the families eventually raised the money and sent it to the kidnappers, the feedback was a rude shock.

A victim’s brother told Sunday Vanguard last Tuesday, “Everybody was shocked when two parents who have been over there since the incident happened told us that after they released the balance of N8 million (to make up N13 million ransom negotiated), they waited for long for the kidnappers to release our brothers and sisters, but they didn’t.

“They said instead the kidnappers contacted them to demand for N200 million more. We have paid the sum of N13 million already. “First we paid N5 million, later N8 million to make up N13 million. Some parents sold their land, some even took loan to be able to raise the N13 million.

“We have not received any help from government. So, how are we going to raise this fresh ransom of N200 million?

“We have deliberately kept this development from my mother. I don’t think that poor widow will survive if she hears this. We are suffering, so helpless.”

Lamentation

Another relative close to one of the victims’ parents, a woman who could not hide her anguish, lamented, “In fact all the parents, family members have resorted to fasting and prayers.

“Our children in captivity told us to pray for them, that they were weak, they feared death.

“As we speak, I just returned from church. We believe God to help us bring back our children. God will not fail us.

“The parents don’t have the kind of money those people are demanding. Where would they get that kind of money?”

Blame Game

Since the abduction saga, government, the NYSC and the Police Commands in Zamfara and Akwa Ibom have been reluctant to share information on efforts to rescue the victims as Sunday Vanguard’s repeated enquiries to the police has been ignored.

But a security source, who confirmed a rescue team was combing forests around the kidnap area towards freeing the victims, said the reluctance by security operatives to speak on the matter was deliberate.

“The agencies silence is for security reasons so as not to jeopardize investigations and the entire operations”, the source said.

Frustrated victim’s father Etteh said, “It is very devastating, very disappointing that security agencies don’t care, NYSC leadership showing no concern, everyone behaving as if nothing happened.

“Is this the type of government we want for our country? Is this the security we can feel safe with? NYSC invited these children out of their homes to Sokoto.

“After the incident, everyone went away, no communication, nobody cared to reach to parents or discuss the situation as if nothing happened”.

When contacted on phone last Tuesday for probable update on the Akwa Ibom State Police Command’s efforts at collaborating with the Zamfara Command towards rescuing the victims, after 26 days in captivity, Command’s Spokesman, Odiko MacDon, responded, “I’m in a meeting!!”, hanging up before our reporter could explain.

Zik Gbemre, Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Coalition, fumed on hearing about the indifference of Akwa Ibom State government to the captives’ families’ plight. “If what we hear is true, then where is the human face of Governor Umo?” Gbemre said

“Even if he doesn’t want to talk so as not to jeopardize the security strategy that has been adopted, what about communication with the helpless parents and other relatives of the victims? How can a government be that insensitive and still go about saying they mean well.

“If Umo’s child was among those kidnapped, will he be this indifferent and risk his child’s life? Will he not do all it takes to free the child?

“Imagine helpless parents mobilising all they have and a poor village head coughing out N300, 000 to help. And the governor and associates are busy glorifying selves in meaningless 100 days funfair”.

Parents and relatives of the victims also came hard on government, particularly federal and state, for perceived insensitivity to their plight.

The plight of the abducted children has also induced call for the scrapping or redesigning of the NYSC.

Former Reps member representing Oron Federal Constituency, Hon Peter Umoh, said, “From next season of deployment, the DG of NYSC should ensure Corps members are posted to own states to serve. The National Assembly should take a decision on that. Enough is enough.

“It is very painful that after poor parents toil to spend life savings on giving their children higher education, they end up being exposed to this kind of danger.

“It is reprehensible for the NYSC to blame Corps member for travelling at night. The scheme is no longer worth risking innocent lives in the terrorism and banditry up northern Nigeria.”

Another angry resident, simply identified as Ndifreke, said: “Scrap NYSC. They cannot protect Corps members. They know some parts of the nation are no longer safe to travel.

“Few years ago, about five youths from this state lost their lives along Abuja Expressway while also traveling to Orientation Camp in Katsina State”.