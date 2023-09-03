3 killed in Kwara cult clashes

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin —Three persons have been killed in a rivalry cult clashes in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko and Surulere areas of Ilorin.

The state police command has, therefore, reinforced the clampdown on motorcyclists and tricycle riders to stop movement between 9p.m., and 6a.m., daily in order to restore normalcy in the areas.

Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development in a statement, also urged parents and guardians, who reside in the affected areas to warn their wards not to allow themselves to be instruments to wreck havoc in the society.

The statement read: “Kwara State Police Command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State, especially residents of Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko and Surulere areas of the metropolis, that the command is doing all within its powers to put a stop to the recent activities of suspected cultists, which have resulted in the deaths of about three people equally believed to be members of opposing cult groups.

“To this end, the command has commenced aggressive raids of black spots, stop and search, and a total clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles operating outside the time permitted by the law, which is between 9p.m., and 6a.m., daily.”