3 killed in Enugu community, as fear grips residents

…we will hunt down the killers – Police

By Anayo Okoli

TRAGEDY struck Saturday at the sleeping Agbada Nenwe community in Aninri local government area of Enugu State when three members of the community were brutally killed by yet to be identified persons.

The ugly incident has thrown the community into confusion as nobody has idea who the attackers who were said 6 masked.

However, in a swift reaction, Enugu state Police Command said their men were real hunting for the killers.

The killers were said to have invaded the community in the wee hours of Saturday to carry out the heinous act.

The victims, according to sources from the community were include Mr. Hillary Uche, said to be a popular block and cement dealer at Orie Agu market, Kingsley whose full name couldn’t be ascertained as at press time, said to be a motorcycle parts dealer in the community and another young man popularly known FM, whose real name was yet to be ascertained as at press time.

The masked gunmen were said to have traced their victims to their houses and shops where they killed them.

Two victims, Kingsley and FM were said to have been dragged out from their homes to the village square, to be killed; Hilary was said to have been killed inside his shop at Orie Agu.

The assailants were said to have set a house ablaze after searching the house without seeing their target.

A worried resident of the community who narrated the incident said: “My brother, some unknown gunmen entered my village and brought out Kingsley and FM and dragged them to the village square where they killed them

“Nobody knows who the people are. Some came in motorcycles while some our people said some of them came in a vehicle.

“Everyone is afraid of even going out. There is panic everywhere. This kind of thing has never happen before here.

“One of the persons they killed, Mr. Hillary, was shot three times in his shop at Orie Agu Nenwe. All of those unknown gunmen wore masks, suggesting that they may have come from around us here”.

Enugu state police command confirmed that the incident, and said that the police were already after the killers with s view to apprehending them.

“Discreet investigation and manhunt operation are underway to fish out the yet-to-be identified armed hoodlums said to have shoot and killed three (3) male victims, in the wee hours of 09/09/2023, at Agbada Village square, in Nenwe community of Aninri Local Government Area. “Further development shall be communicated accordingly, please”, Daniel Ndukwe, the command’s spokesman said.