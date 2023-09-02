‘2Baba’ Okpolowu has 40 guns, used spiritual powers to kill Rivers DPO — Accomplice

Gift David Okpala Okpolowu, popularly called ‘2Baba’, who masterminded the killing and decapitation of Superintendent Bako Angbashim, Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Rivers State, has over 40 guns in his hands.

‘2Baba’ also contacted a native doctor from the Ogoni area of the state to help him kill DPO Angbashim spiritually, which was why they were able to defeat the officer physically.

These revelations were made by a member of Okpolowu’s gang, who was involved in the killing.

The suspect, whose name was not given, was arrested by youths and about to be lynched. But policemen took him away.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest of the suspect involved in killing of the DPO.

Confession

The suspect said his boss had contacted a native doctor from the Ogoni area of the state, who helped them kill DPO Angbashim spiritually before they attacked him physically.

He said: “I will not lie, when they killed the DPO, I was not there. I was across the river. I will not lie, I have a conscience.

“When they brought the Rivers DPO, I did not see him. I swear. I don’t know where they buried him. But I know where they brought him from.

“’2Baba’ (Gift David Okpala Okpolowu) has over 40 guns. He calls the person who supplies guns to him on the phone.

“He pays the person and then they will supply the guns. But I don’t know him.”

Recall that the wife and four children of the crime-bursting DPO were killed earlier. Read The full story HERE .