29 countries, 16 states, 20 NGOs arrive Abuja for 2023 INAC

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

So far, 29 countries, 16 states and about 20 NGOs have taken positions at Abuja Intercontinental Hotel (formerly Abuja Sheraton Hotel) for the 2023 annual International Arts & Crafts Expo, INAC, which began today, Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Speaking with arts and culture journalists at the Abuja venue of the expo, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and brain behind INAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said INAC is a platform designed to network Nigerian arts and crafts culture to the whole world. “It’s a unique and deliberate platform to promote Nigerian arts and crafts to the whole world, and it’s getting bigger and better every year. This year, so far, we have 29 countries, 16 states and 21 NGOs.”

Restating the significance of INAC, the D-G disclosed that “over 50 Nigerians have traveled to more than 10 countries through this (INAC) network. For instance, India took the performing arts group that performed last year to New Delhi for performance and paid for their tickets, accommodations, etc. You can see there is no magic. You must have the right platform to network with other parts of the world.”

Otunba Runsewe also restated the unifying function of INAC: “For me, this sector is key to uniting our country, and we must continue to put Nigeria together. This is a secret that most African countries have not tapped into.”

The D-G pointed out the power INAC has in attracting foreign investors. “You see, the international community is the biggest informants to the whole world. Once they see what we have here, it tells them that Nigeria is good for investment.”

The 3-day International Arts & Crafts Expo continues tomorrow, Friday, September 8, and ends on Saturday September 9, 2023.