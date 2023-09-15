2027: Only candidates from Ogun West should contest – NNPP Chieftain

Abioro

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Chieftain of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), in Ogun State, Damilare Abioro, has called on all political parties in the state to pick their 2027 governorship candidates from Ogun West Senatorial District.

Abioro, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Ipokia, Ipokia local government area of the state, said such a request if granted will put an end to the agitation for the governorship seat from the zone in almost 50 years of the creation of the state.

He added that this will ensure equity, justice and fairness to the region in the political calculation of the state.

He noted that the zone has arrays of qualified politicians with needed experiences and qualities to rule the state.

He added that the actualization of the dreams and aspirations of the people of Ogun West can only be realized if all political parties in the state and people of other senatorial districts join the clamour for Ogun West Agenda ahead of 2027 general polls.

According to him, if such request is granted, people in Yewa axis of the state must produce a credible candidate, who is tested and trusted and will deliver for the betterment of the state, regardless of political party.

“This is the time to make it known to electorates and the general public that Ogun West has what it takes to produce the next governor in the state come 2027”.

“We have many indigenous people and well-to-do, who are capable and political oriented in the zone that can run the affairs of the state.

Abioro while dismissing the notion that such call is hasty, said the zone must start its preparation with lobbying and persuading people of other zones across the state to support the aspirations of the Ogun West people.