2023 AFCONQ: Chukwueze, Ihenacho, Orban, six other players hit Super Eagles camp in Uyo

By Efosa Taiwo

Nine players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

New invitees Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha are among the early birds in camp.

Others include; Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kelechi Ihenacho, Frank Onyeka, goalkeepers Adeleye Adebayo and Francis Uzoho, as well as Bruno Onyemaechi.

This was announced on the Super Eagles’ X account on Wednesday.

Members of the Nigeria Football Federation protocol department and the coaching crew led by Jose Peseiro received the players upon their arrival.

More players are expected to hit camp today as preparation for the clash on Sunday gets underway.