2023 AFCON: We played with maximum commitment to win – Peseiro

Jose Peseiro

The Super Eagles Chief Coach, Jose Peseiro, has said that his team played wth maximum commitment to win the last group match against the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe by 6-0.

Peseiro said this in a post match briefing at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday, after a superlative performance by the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Peseiro, who was full of excitement commended the Akwa Ibom people and Government for the quality of facilities provided for the match.

He said the team played a fantastic match as they were not relaxed in spite of playing against a weak opponent.

“I’ll like to say congratulations to the people and Government of Akwa Ibom because I see today was a fantastic atmosphere.

“The fans were fantastic today, I say thank you. I like the people here, everything provided for us was good.

“Our players played with maximum commitment. They want to play for me, I assembled them to win AFCON Cup and today they have shown good commitment in their play.

“Normally if you play against a team that is not strong everybody relax, but today they did not relax. It is fantastic game by the players, 6-0 is very good,” Peseiro said.

Wilfred Ndidi who spome on behalf the players, said the score line will motivate them in future competitions, as they will be preparing for the World Cup qualifier.

He said, “Of course when you win a game it gives you more confidence. It is actually a good game that will give us more confidence for the next game of world cup qualifier, of course 6-0 is good confidence for next game.”

The Assistant Coach of the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe, William Barbosa, blamed his defeat on the fact that their were young, new and had only two training before the match.

He said that today’s match was just a formality game, adding that the young players will be very useful in the future games.

He rated the Super Eagles players as a strong team that can go places in the African Cup of Nations tournament.

“Today’s match is not good, the first time five players reported and we got only two training. Two training is not good for this match,” he said.