2023 AFCON Qualifier: Sao Tome and Principe arrive Uyo for Super Eagles clash

Sao Tome and Principe have arrived in the country ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 clash with Nigeria.

The team, consisting of 21 players, coaches, and officials, arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport on Thursday morning.

The result of the game would not impact Nigeria’s qualification chances, as the Super Eagles are among the 15 teams that have qualified for the tournament set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

Nigeria tops group A with 12pts, with Guinea-Bissau in second place with 10pts; Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe are eliminated.

In the reverse fixture in June 2022, the Super Eagles won 10-0, with Victor Osimhen scoring four of the goals.

The game will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday.