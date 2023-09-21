2023 AFCON Draw: Super Eagles in Pot 2, could face Morocco, Senegal, Egypt

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Pot 2 ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire, which means Nigeria could face one of Morocco, Senegal, or Egypt when the tournament takes centre stage next year.

In the latest FIFA ranking released earlier today, Nigeria were ranked 6th on the continent and 40th in the world, missing out on Pot 1.

Although the teams were divided into a group of 4 with 6 teams each (based on FIFA ranking), with host Cote d’Ivoire ranked 9th on the continent, Nigeria will be in Pot 2 ahead of the draw, as the host nation must be in Pot 1.

The draw will be held on October 12 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

THE DIFFERENT POTS

Pot 1: Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt

Pot 2: Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cong DR

Pot 3: South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equitorial Guinea, Mauritania

Pot 4: Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, Tanzania