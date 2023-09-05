2022 World Cup ‘rigged’ to help Messi, Argentina win, says Van Gaal

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine

Former coach of the Dutch national team, Louis Van Gaal, has claimed that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was ‘premeditated’ to help Lionel Messi and Argentina win the tournament.

Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, with Van Gaal in charge in his third stint with the team.

Speaking at the Eredivisie awards on Tuesday night, the 72-year-old told Dutch outlet NOS that the tournament was made for the Argentine team.

‘I don’t really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it all premeditated game.

“I mean everything I say. That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes,” Van Gaal said.

Messi scored a brace in the finals as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties.

