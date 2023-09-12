2012 final my best-ever game for Chelsea, says Mikel

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles legend, John Obi Mikel has revealed that the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich was his best game for the club.

The 36-year-old recently featured for the club in a charity game for former Italian manager Gianluca Vialli against Bayern Munich legends at Stamford Bridge.

After the game, Mikel told the club’s website he should have won the man of the match award as the Blues lifted their first UCL trophy in Munich.

He said, ‘My best-ever game,’ referring to the final 11 years ago.

“I should have won the man of the match but Didier obviously came good and saved the day. I’ve watched that game a few times since.”

Mikel also said it was nice to be back playing with some of the guys he lifted the trophy with.

His words: “Popping the ball around, seeing JT and Petr behind us, it just brings back memories. Having Michael Essien in the middle with me, it was a joy tonight.

“I thought the game was really good, we played really well and got the goals. Bayern also had a few moments when they had a bit of a chance but we are Chelsea and when you play at home, you always want to win. That mentality is always there.”