200-level Katsina varsity student killed over relationship affair with female student

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In a devastating incident at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, a 200-level Computer Science student identified as Abubakar has met an untimely demise following a fierce altercation among students centred around a romantic involvement with a female peer.

The harrowing confrontation unfolded within the Darawa quarters of Dutsinma Local Government Area, Katsina State, last Thursday, around 1:20 pm. This clash, which involved eight university students, has sent shockwaves through the institution.

Katsina State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, issued a statement on Saturday, affirming that this unfortunate incident stemmed from an intense argument among the students, which rapidly escalated, ultimately leading to the tragic loss of one student involved in the dispute.

ASP Sadiq disclosed that the police command has launched a rigorous effort to collect and meticulously analyze all available evidence, including statements from witnesses, with the primary objective of achieving a thorough understanding of the unfolding events while maintaining the highest standards of justice and fairness. It was further revealed that six students with ties to the altercation have been taken into custody.

The statement also dispelled rumours circulating on social media suggesting that the student’s untimely demise resulted from a “religious issue.” The police have urged the general public to disregard any baseless speculations or misconceptions that may have gained traction.

“As the investigation continues, updates will be promptly shared with the public to ensure transparency,” the statement emphasized. It also extended an open invitation to individuals possessing pertinent information about the incident, assuring them of the utmost confidentiality for their contributions.

Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, issued a plea for calm among the general public while conveying heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends affected by this tragic incident. The commissioner also extended sympathy and support to the Federal University Dutsin-Ma’s management during this profoundly distressing period.