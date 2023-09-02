2 persons die in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), on Sunday said, two persons lost their lives, while another one sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a Mazda car at Ayedere , on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Spokesperson of Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi of TRACE, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Akinbiyi said, the accident occured at 7:10am at Ayedere village in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

He noted that the accident was caused by the driver of the unregistered Mazda car who drove against traffic and had a head on collision with the Mazda bus marked SEY 311 ZY.

Akinbiyi added that the drivers of the two vehicles died while a motor boy sustained injuries

He explained that the injured motor boy was rescued to a nearby hospital before the arrival of TRACE, saying that the driver of the car had been taking away by his family for burial.

He said, the driver of the bus was deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue.

” According to eyewitness , the white Mazda bus, loaded with foodstuffs was on its rightful lane, outbound Abeokuta.

“The unregistered Mazda car, driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law collided with the bus, leaving the drivers of both vehicles dead on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

” The motor boy of the white Mazda bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and has been taken to a private clinic for medical attention,” he said.

Akinbiyi warned drivers to desist from commiting route violation, saying that there are lot of dangers associated with route violation.