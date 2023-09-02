2 more erosion sites threaten Onitsha-Owerri Expressway

TWO more erosion sites have developed at Ozubulu along the ever-busy Onitsha -Owerri road, threatening to cut off one lane of the expressway.

The development has led to the diversion of traffic at the two locations, causing traffic gridlock in the area.

As at Saturday, no official of the Federal Ministry of Works had visited the two sites, fueling fears that one section of the road might be cut if nothing is done immediately.

Meanwhile, the landslide that occurred at Oba along the same road in July, has not been controlled despite the visit of members of the Senate Committee on works and the Anambra State government.

There are over 1000 erosion sites in Anambra State and most of the communities in the state are affected.

During his visit to the Oba erosion site in July this year, the senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor Umeh said the erosion menace in Anambra State requires urgent federal intervention.

During the visit, Umeh said: “This is beyond the control of the state government. So there is need for the federal government to step in.

“The Onitsha-Owerri road is a very critical road, which links people from Lagos and other South West states with South East and South South. Second Niger Bridge is just over there.

“If this road fails, nobody from the South-south and part of the South-east will be able to go to Lagos any more. This is a very critical road, and we hope that the federal government will intervene.”