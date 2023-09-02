2 LAUTECH students, driver burnt to death in Osun auto crash

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo —Two final-year students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State have been killed in an auto accident in Osun State.

The driver of the 18-seater bus, which caught fire at Ojutu area of Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State was also killed in the accident, which occurred on Wednesday evening.

Eyewitnesses in the area said the Mazda bus burst into flame on speed and the three victims were burnt to death on the spot while five others sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, the Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, Agnes Ogungbemi said the incident was due to speed limit violation and loss of control.

She said some of the injured victims were taken to Uniosun Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, while others were taken to Toba private hospital in the town.