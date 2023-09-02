2 kidnappers killed, 8 policemen arrested over alleged extortion, assault in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Police in Rivers State have killed two suspected kidnappers during a crossfire in the state.

The command also said it had arrested eight policemen for alleged extortion and assault on a woman in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Nwonyi Emeka, who disclosred this, said four of police officers involved in the act had extorted three youths while four others assaulted a woman.

Emeka said the four policemen allegedly extorted the sum of N6.5 million from the three young men after tagging them internet fraudsters.

The Police Commissioner, who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while parading some criminal suspects also reeled out the command’s achievements within last week.

Emeka noted that the criminals were killed around Rumuodogo community in Emohual Local Government Area of the state, adding that the kidnappers had opened fire on sighting his men.

He said: “In a follow-up to the death of cultists/kidnappers, police operatives of the command on 30/08/2023 arrested one Godspower Salete ‘m’ at Rumuodogo at about 1424hrs. One Temple Woke of Rumuodogo-1 in Emohua LGA was also arrested in connection to the case.

“The two suspects led a team of Policemen to Rumuodogo forest for the recovery of their arms. During the process, their gang members engaged the police in a gun battle, and in the process, the two suspects were fatally wounded while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

Emeka further disclosed that the command arrested four other police officers serving in the state for assaulting a woman, adding they cops were already undergoing interrogation for their action.