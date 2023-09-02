2 escape death as truck rams into stationary trailer in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two yet-to-be-identified persons are currently in the hospital for treatment after being rescued from an early morning accident on Saturday, involving a tipper-like truck with registration number MUS 125 XV and a trailer with registration number JJJ 405 XT at the PWD Bus Stop, Agege Motorway, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at about 6. a.m.

Meanwhile, the Ikeja rescue team of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service was deployed to save the situation.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

Adeseye stated that on arrival, the agency discovered that the truck accidentally rammed into the stationery trailer while in motion from Oshodi inward Ikeja-Along after losing its passenger’s side front tyre.

“A male adult driver and an adult female passenger were rescued alive with the help of the first aid treatment that was administered on them by health responders of the Lagos State Ambulance along with the Lagos State Response Unit,” she stated.

The victims were later rushed to the nearby Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for further treatment, while efforts was ongoing to evacuate the vehicles off the road as if press time.