17-yr-old secondary school boy commits suicide in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 17-year-old alleged student of Government Secondary School, Gboko, in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state, Terhemba Tyochivir has reportedly committed suicide.

Though details of the incident is still sketchy but it was gathered that the deceased allegedly hung himself Thursday afternoon around Akpehe area of Makurdi town.

According to the source, “nobody can tell why he killed himself but when his body was recovered from the scene by neighbours, they immediately rushed him to a public hospital in the High Level area of the town where he was confirmed dead.

“The moment his body was discovered at the scene of the incident the matter was immediately reported to the Police at ‘E Division’ Makurdi as it was being rushed to the hospital.

“Before his death he was said to be a student of Government Secondary School, Gboko and was living in Makurdi with his parents. “Neighbours in Akpehe community are still surprised that the boy took his life because no one can really tell what must have led him to take his own life at such a young age when he still depends on his parents.”

Efforts to speak to the father of the deceased, Mr. Kula Tyochivir was unsuccessful as he was too shocked to speak on the matter.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.