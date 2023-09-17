17-year-old student commits suicide in Benue — Police

The Police Command in Benue on Friday said one Terhemba Tyochivir committed suicide on Thursday in Makurdi, the State Capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the Newsmen.



She said before his death, he was a student of Government Secondary School, Gboko.



Anene said that the details of the incident remained sketchy even though it was reported at the E Division Police Station, Makurdi.



She said that the deceased was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where Doctors confirmed him dead.

