1,300 individuals receive medical aid from Ibom Developers in A’Ibom communities

Funmi Ajumobi

In its continuous effort towards promoting quality health and sustainability, Ibom Developers conducted a 2-day medical outreach between September 22 and 23, 2023, for Okoroiyong and Egwenwe communities at Egwenwe town hall and Okoroinyong Health Centre of Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

The theme for the medical programme “Health is Wealth,” reinforced its commitment to rendering medical assistance and ensuring the well-being of the host communities, as 1300 people, including women, men, and children, were treated.

Chief Johnson J. Osiba (Ijongo IV), the Okaama of Egwenwe Community, said, “This event marks the beginning of a new dawn in our relationship with Ibom Developers. We are happy to see the commitment and the love for humanity to organise this laudable health care programme for the Egwenwe community.”

Medical outreach programmes contribute significantly to fostering stability and growth within a community, playing a vital role in shaping its development trajectory.

The Chief Security Officer of Ibom Developers, Mr. B.A. Abass, shared his thoughts at the event, saying, “This programme serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to the well-being of the communities. We are positive that there will be more such initiatives in future.”

Responding to the gesture, Chief Godfrey F. Tallick (Inukuk X), the Okaama of Okoroinyong, said, “Our community is impressed by such a benevolent act, and we deeply appreciate the company’s sincere efforts and kindness.”

The communities were given free treatment for malaria, typhoid, and some prevalent skin rashes.

Dignitaries present at the event were His Royal Highness Chief Johnson J. Osiba, His Royal Highness Chief Godfrey F. Tallick, and Ibom Developer’s Chief Security Officer, Mr. B.A. Abass.

Ibom Developers is committed to driving sustainability and empowerment that address immediate health concerns and promote the welfare of the host communities for long-term healthy living.