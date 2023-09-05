111 years after: Two warring Ebonyi communities sign ceasefire agreement, peace pact

By Peter Okutu

Relative peace has returned to the troubled communities of Abomege and Ishinkwo of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Recall that the two affected communities had been enmeshed in the tussle for land ownership within the LGA, which has over time had led to death and destruction of properties of the members of the affected communities.

These ugly developments were evident during the administrations of former Governor Sam Egwu, Martin Elechi and David Umahi of the State.

But in a bid to lay to rest the over 111 years crisis in the Area, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru approved the setting up of a Peace Committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crisis between Abomege and Ishinkwo communities in Ebonyi State.

The Committee led by High Royal Highness Ezeogo Ewa Elechi successfully interfaced with stakeholders from Abomege and Ishinkwo communities at different occasions as joint meetings of the affected community leaders and stakeholders took place, where each party had opportunities to hear the narrative of the other.

According to the Secretary of the Peace Committee, Prof Wilberforce Oti, physical visit to the warring communities took place on 18th August 2023 and during the visit, the Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon Donatus Ilang appealed to communities to give peace a chance.

Also, a member of the Peace Committee, Bishop Lawson Elom commended the efforts of the Governor to inaugurate a high-powered committee made up of men of integrity, credibility and character and the need for everyone to cooperate with the committee to achieve a lasting peace.

Rev. Fr Marcel Ezenwa, another member of the Peace Committee reminded the people that war remains a costly, hence whatever sacrifice that people needed to make to achieve peace was worth the while.

This is even as the Secretary of the Peace Committee, Prof Wilberforce Oti appealed to the people not to miss the opportunity presented to them to achieve peace, which other past committees couldn’t achieve.

Responding, the leaders and stakeholders of the two communities expressed their confidence in the integrity of the members of the Peace Committee and also their willingness to cooperate with the committee to provide a lasting peace in the troubled Communities.

This was followed by a Ceasefire Agreement and Peace Accord signed by leaders and stakeholders of Abomege and Ishinkwo on 22nd August, 2023.

The Abomege delegates led by Comrade Ogbuagu Uchenna, the President General of the Town Union, and Ishinkwo delegates led by His Royal Highness J. Nnanna Ikegwu Obinire 1 Of Ishinkwo both made commitments to ensure the reign of peace in their Communities.

The Chairman of the Peace Committee, HRH Ezeogo Ewa Elechi explained that with the efforts made so far by members of the committee, including the cooperation of the Abomege and Ishinkwo communities, there was every indication that the crisis which has lasted since 1912 and claimed many lives and properties, was about to become a history as both sides of the divide had seen the need to live in peace.