104 APC Non-Serving Senators commend PEPT for affirming Tinubu’s victory

By Henry Umoru

THE 104 All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-Serving Senators have hailed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the recent presidential election.

The group in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its Convener and Kano Central in the 7th National Assembly, Senator Basheer Lado, congratulated Tinubu and Shettima and expressed hope that the development will usher in a new level of progress and prosperity in the country.

The group urged Nigerians to rally round the administration of Tinubu and Shettima to address challenges facing the country and build a brighter future for all citizens.

The statement read: “The APC Non-Serving Senators Group commends the members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for their exemplary dedication and thorough deliberation that led to a landmark ruling affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the recent presidential election.

“This ruling by the PEPT reaffirms the trust and confidence that Nigerians have in the judiciary as the bedrock of our democracy.

“The commitment to upholding the rule of law and delivering a just decision is commendable, and it strengthens our democracy.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on this significant victory.

“Their leadership has been resolute and visionary, and we have no doubt that their administration will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for our great nation.

“The APC Non-Serving Senators Group urges all Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as we work together to address the challenges facing our nation and build a brighter future for all citizens.”