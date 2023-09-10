100 days: Tinubu has set Nigeria on path of economic recovery, says Tompolo’s Tantita

*Renews commitment to war against oil thieves

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a company owned by a former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tom­polo), fighting crude oil thieves in the oil-rich Niger Delta Region, said President Bola Tinubu has set Nigeria on the path of economic recovery.

Tompolo’s firm made the remarks in a statement signed by the company’s management and issued to newsmen in commemoration of Tinubu’s first 100 days in office today as Nigeria’s fifth President of the Fourth Republic.

The statement reads, “The management and the entire team of Tantita Security Services Limited wish to congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his administration’s 100 days in office and his well-deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

“Though the 100 days were gusty and breathtaking, they, however, set the nation on the path of economic recovery, restoration and an assurance to citizens that better days are ahead. The landmark tribunal victory additionally conferred confidence and legitimacy on the mandate freely given to you by Nigerians on the 25th of February 2023.

“Tantita Security Services Limited has implicit trust and faith in the Administration’s capacity to galvanize the nation to greater heights and abundance for Nigerians. Tantita Security Services Limited assures the government that it will not rest on its oars to apprehend ships, vessels and persons involved in the illegal crude oil bunkering business that had economically retarded the nation in real-time in the past years.

“antita Security Services Limited will continue to work in support of the administration through ensuring zero tolerance for oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta. We will perform our assigned duties with renewed enthusiasm and to the best of our ability.

“The spillover effect would be the boost in oil production, which in turn will exponentially lead to increased revenue earnings of the nation, that will enable your administration fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“To this end, Tantita endorses and fully key’s into the Renewed Hope mantra of the government. We guarantee tough time for oil thieves in the creeks and waterways of the littoral states of the Niger Delta Region.”