100 days: Tinubu, best for Nigeria – SWAGA

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Coordinator, South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is the best President the country has had since return to democracy in 1999.

Fielding questions from newsmen during distribution of food items as palliative to resident of Osun state in Osogbo on Tuesday, he said the president’s actions in the last 100 days proved that he has tremendous leadership trait for the growth and development of the country.

His words: “In the last 100 days, Tinubu has demonstrated tremendous capacity for leadership. Indeed we are having the best leader in this democratic dispensation since 1999, I want to say without any fear of contradiction that this is the best President that Nigeria has ever had and in the next few years Nigeria will see that the fortune of the country will be turn around for good.

“In the last 100 days he came in and announced stoppage of paying fuel subsidy which was a huge scam organised by state that has affect the economy of Nigeria in the worst manner possible, he stopped that, we are seeing the result of that, we can see that we are making other countries rich.This decision is attracting foreign investors”.

“I believe that in the next few months we will see more good on the reforms the President has put in place”.

Speaking at the event held at Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, SWAGA Convener, Oyetunde Ojo, said the group would distribute 21,600 50kg bags of rice as palliative to the vulnerable in all the 36 states of the federation.

Also, Osun state Coordinator of the group, Ayo Omidiran, said the palliative is for all Nigerians irrespective of their political affiliation, saying everyone votes and everyone deserves to be taken care of, hence, SWAGA decision to support the federal government to help vulnerable citizens.