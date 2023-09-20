100 Days: Prelude to greater service for my people- Akpanke

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Member representing Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Hon Peter Akpanke, has assured that his performance of 100 days in office is a prelude to greater service and effective representation of his people.

Hon Akpanke also said he is not elected for self-aggrandizement but to ensure he changes the narrative in his constituency by meeting the yearnings, aspirations and expectations of his people who graciously and confidently gave him their mandate via the ballot box.

He also said despite the challenges he has been able to touch the lives of the people via job creation, various people-oriented projects, aids and interventions, including sponsoring of bills, on-the-spot assessment of issues within the constituency, collaborations and partnerships, and carrying every constitute.

Basically, the MP has been a grassroots politician who have first-hand knowledge, experience and information about the people and their demands, hence he had placed value and resources to ensure these demands are met and others they are yet to ask for.

Meanwhile, he has been active on the floor of the hallowed Green Chamber since he was sworn in along with his fellow lawmakers in Abuja.

Some of the projects he had provided for his people include; Installation of solar street lights in some communities in Obanliku LGA; Construction of solar powered borehole in Sankwala Market; Distribution of hand pumps and herbicides to farmers in Obudu LGA.

Distribution of sewing machines and motorbikes to selected constituents in Obudu; Construction of solar-powered boreholes at Obudu Central Market (Old Park); Distribution of sewing machines and motorcycles to selected beneficiaries in Bekwarra LGA.

Construction of solar boreholes and toilet in Bekwarra Motor Park; Distribution of hand pumps and herbicides to farmers in Bekwarra; Distribution of hand pumps, herbicides and liquid fertilizers to Obanliku female farmers.

Entrepreneurial training/empowerment of young ladies in hairdressing and makeup business in Obanliku LGA; Distribution of motorbikes to 20 Obanliku youths; Entrepreneurship training and distribution of hair-making and makeup kits for hair stylists in Obudu

Meanwhile, Hon Akpanke gave aids and interventions; Launching of the Akpanke Health Scheme for the benefit of his constituents; Distributing of food stuffs to about 200 widows across the ten wards of Obudu; Payment of hospital bills for patients in Bekwarra General Hospital; Payment of hospital bills for the less-privileged in different hospitals across Obudu.

Distribution of food items to widows across the political wards of Obanliku LGA; Distribution of food stuffs to over 200 widows and people living with disabilities in the 10 wards of Bekwarra; Distribution of incentives, gift packages and cash to constituents, unions and associations across Obanliku, Obudu and Bekwarra LGA for new yam celebrations.

Timely response to the collapsed of Kafa-Bridge linking Lishiche/Shikpeche and eight other communities of Bishiri North and South where he sponsored temporary paths while waiting for the relevant government agencies to commence rebuilding work on the collapsed bridge.

It is also a major milestone of performance by Hon Akpanke to create jobs within his 100 days in office, indeed a very short period to gip0ve a new lease of life to the people.

Five of his constituents that are currently undergoing training in NDLEA camps and two of his constituents who have resumed work at the Federal College of Education,Obudu.

Being a grassroots leader, Hon Akpanke knows how to fuse and sustain community relationship and partnership, this was even before he was elected to represent his constituency, and this has made him to form a strong partnership with the people for the smooth distribution and execution of constituency projects.

His strategies include; Needs Assessment Tour: He embarked on needs assessment tour with elders, stakeholders, youths and opinion molders across the three LGAs of OBO Federal constituency.

On-the-spot assessment of uncompleted and abandoned federal projects in OBO. He is in discussion with the various ministries, departments and agencies to rehabilitate/complete the construction of such projects.

On-the-spot assessment of Economic sites like the Obudu Dam Resort, illegal mining sites in Utanga, Obanliku LGA etc. for possible attraction of government’s attention so that royalties could accrue to the host communities.

Being a politician and leader who knows why he threw his hat into the ring, as soon as he was sworn-in to represent Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency of Cross River State, he immediately hit the ground running as a legislator.

He has been very active on the floor of the Green Chamber without hesitation, and within his 100 days in office he has been able to present notable bills;

A Motion for the immediate rehabilitation of the abandoned Obudu Dam Resort.

He co-sponsored a motion (with other Cross River law makers) which raised alarm that the country was on the verge of losing some parts of Cross River State to Cameroon.

He presented a petition on the floor of the House from some constituents who felt that they were unjustly withdrawn from the University of Calabar.

He sponsored a bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology in Obanliku, Cross River State.

According to SSA Media and Publicity to Hon Peter Akpanke, Awade Friday, “It is evident that the first 100 days of Hon. Peter Akpanke in the House of Reps have been quite impactful and promising.

“The MP has no plans of slowing down in his quest to deliver the dividends of democracy to OBO Federal constituency.

“He is determined to leave no stone unturned until he delivers on his campaign promises of harnessing opportunities for his constituents, emancipate women, empower youths, support children education and better the lot of his people.

“The MP admonish all his constituents to remain steadfast and continue to pray for him as he continues to put their interest first.”