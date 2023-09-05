100 Days: PDP, APC in hot exchange over Alia’s performance

Gov. Alia

..it’s a period of emptiness, disappointment – PDP

..says Alia vindictive, running most bizarre government ever known in Nigeria’s democracy

..PDP are throwing tantrums with their tail between their legs – APC

…urges opposition to rebuild party, image

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State has described the first 100 days of the Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration as a period of emptiness and disappointment.

The opposition party opined that Governor Alia’s administration lacked content and direction and recorded the worst take off by any administration since the creation of the state in 1976.

The PDP in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom issued Tuesday in Makurdi also claimed that the Governor failed woefully to fulfill any of the promises he pledged to deliver to Benue people in his first 100 days in office stressing that he had so far ran the most bizarre government ever known in Nigeria.

He noted that “PDP in the state sums up his performance thus far as a fusion of emptiness and disappointment. It is an incontrovertible fact that he has achieved the worst take off in office of any governor of the state, both military and civilian, since its creation in 1976, with neither direction nor content to be found in anything he has done so far.

“PDP’s assessment of Governor Alia’s performance derives from the template of promises he made during the campaigns and after he assumed office, chiefly amongst which were to return persons displaced from herdsmen genocide (IDPs) back to their ancestral lands, as well as to clear arrears of salaries and pensions to workers and retirees, all within his first 100 days in office.

“Not only has the governor fail to make good on any of those promises, he has evidently not even considered them a priority since their pronouncement.

“If Governor Alia has achieved anything in his first 100 days in office, it is, perhaps a counterintuitive manner of governance which has seen him lock up all government financial accounts, giving as his alibi a fear of “hyenas and hawks” whom he says are waiting to devour the contents of those accounts.

“Yet himself has been drawing from the same accounts since he is possibly a ‘lamb and dove’ who won’t touch the funds even as he administers them without the institutional supervision prescribed by law.

“This Benue State Governor has run the most bizarre government ever known under Nigeria’s democracy, with his failure to appoint an Executive Cabinet well after the 60 days required under law, yet did award contracts to the tune of billions of naira within the same period, well above his lawful spending limit of N50 million and without the administrative procedure of Executive Council approval or legislative appropriation.

“If there must be anything ascribed to Governor Hyacinth Alia as performance track record in his first 100 days in office, it will most likely be a disregard for due process and the rule of law which has brought upon his regime an avalanche of court cases from parties injured from his serial infractions of law.”

The party also accused the governor of being vindictive alleging that he undertook “the witch-hunt of his predecessor, ex Governor Samuel Ortom under a since discredited Assets Recovery crusade, and his persecution of opposition elements, notably the arrest and detention of Paul Gyenger.

“PDP urges the governor to wrap his head around the fact that he has a date with history, no matter how short his time in office might likely be, and put in place a legacy which can only be in the form of governance as positively impacts the lives of the people, and not the ostentation and vendetta which so far trademarks him.”

But in a swift reaction, the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dan Ihomun said “PDP are throwing tantrums with their tail between their legs because the take off of Governor Alia is unprecedented and we are proud of him as a party. Of course he has done alot in his first 100 days in office. He has started massive construction of roads within Makurdi metropolis in this100 days and he has rehabilitated the State House of Assembly complex.

“The Governor has also commenced the training of thousands of Benue youths in Information Technology. This he is doing to better the lot of Benue youths.

“So we have no doubt and we are confident that Governor Alia will excel and take Benue from the doldrums to a better place. He is ready to enhance the life of every Benue citizen and we are proud of his achievements in his first 100 days.”

“So the PDP should continue to lick their wounds and also get themselves prepared for elelection in 2027. They should know that elections have been won and lost and they should focus on rebuilding their party and image.”