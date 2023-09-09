100 Days: Oborevwori’s achievements resonate with MORE agenda – Onuesoke

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said the achievements recorded by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in 100 days resonate with his MORE agenda.

Onuesoke, who spoke in Asaba, said Oborevwori has accorded premium to the welfare of civil servants and retirees, adding that, among others, he has improved infrastructure within the same period.

His words: “Under his administration within these 100 days, construction of roads, bridges, and drainage projects were distributed across the three senatorial districts of the state, along with over 400 projects inherited from the previous administration.

“A number of these projects have been completed and are ready for commissioning, while others are in their advanced and final stages of completion. I sincerely also applaud the attention he is giving to Warri, the economic capital of Delta State, which is dear to the ethnic nationalities of Delta South, Delta Central, and beyond.

“For instance, as part of measures to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori rolled out palliatives for workers by increasing their salaries. The governor equally announced that the state’s 50,196 workforce will now work in shifts and from home. To cushion their transport difficulties the introduction of electric vehicles is in the pipeline.

“These early achievements, in addition to the zeal and patriotism showcased by his administration, within this short period, constitute a beacon of hope for better days ahead. This is in line with the aura of optimism that followed his divine enthronement and Deltans should be hopeful of reaping good governance and prosperity in the near future.

“Nevertheless, I implore the Governor to do more in line with his MORE agenda and also appoint more competent and selfless persons as special assistant, senior special assistant, executive assistant and board members whose appointment should match their profiles, so as to propel more achievements.”