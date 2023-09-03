100 days: Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission scores Tinubu high on inclusiveness

…ES urges politicians to shun propaganda

John Alechenu

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, has commended the Tinubu/Shettima administration for taking deliberate steps to towards ensuring inclusiveness for all Nigerians since assuming office.

He appealed to the administration not to waver but continue taking such steps in order to build a better nation.

Pam said this as part of his assessment of the administration’s first 100 days in office.

He equally applauded President Tinubu for defusing the tension created by political campaign rethorics which created fear around the Muslim/ Muslim ticket.

The NCPC Executive Secretary , in a chat with reporters in Abuja, over the weekend, said he visited the Presidential Villa on Friday, to express appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s excellent support for NCPC which is Nigeria’s sole facilitator of Christian pilgrimage.

He said, “Last Friday, we briefed Mr President on the activities and mandate of NCPC and plans for Christian pilgrimages to Israel, Rome, Jordan and Greece; it is an opportunity for hundreds of Christians to have prayer retreats and we are immensely appreciative of this administration’s unwavering support.

“Many will recall that during the electioneering period few months ago, some politicians stirred up dangerous sentiments and apprehensions by alleging that Nigeria was about to be converted to one religion but we thank God that this administration embraces all,” he stated.

Pam, who is also Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North Central Zone, which comprises: Plateau State, Nassarawa State, Benue State, Niger State, Kogi State, Kwara State and FCT, the aggressive use of disinformation and misinformation against Nigeria’s political leadership is a potent threat against democracy, unity and peace.

He stressed that Nigeria faces numerous challenges in its bid to actualize genuine populist developmental goals as planned by the current administration.

Pam enjioned Nigeria’s politicians and their supporters to rise above dangerous propaganda and the dissemination of mischievous information that threaten national unity, peace, and progress.

He equally disclosed plans to organize a ‘Peace Walk’ that would enable those who believe in the peace and unity of Nigeria to send a potent message to adherents of all religions about collective resolve to support all efforts aimed towards the actualization and sustenance of peace nationwide.

The clergy man further stressed the need to overcome hate and embrace peace and forgiveness, noting that as a Christian, he has chosen to forgive mischief makers who made unjustified allegations against him and tried to rubbish his personal sacrifice towards the election of President Bola Tinubu by false claims that he was anti-Tinubu.

He said, “I have chosen the path of forgiveness.”

Quoting the Holy Bible, he referenced verses that emphasize the power of forgiveness, pointing out that all Nigerians must embrace this teaching as a foundation for fostering unity and harmony.

While urging politicians to eschew divisive tactics and focus on the collective goal of national progress, he confirmed that Nigeria Police, through its Force Criminal Investigation Department, had formally written to his lawyers about the lack of substance in malicious allegations concocted against him by two faceless persons and their unregistered organizations.