100 Days In Ofice: Siakpere extols Oborevwori’s impactful leadership

Oborevwori

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and Director General Siakpere’s Team for Oborevwori, Mr. John Siakpere has congratulated Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his 100 days in office.

Siakpere, a UK-based lawyer and business Executive, commended Governor Oborevwori for his impactful leadership and many accomplishments in his first 100 days in the saddle as the State Chief Executive.

He said Deltans were happy with the sterling accomplishments of the Governor in completing many ongoing projects across the state.



He said that the recent approvals by the State Executive Council to construct and rehabilitate roads in Warri and environs and other parts of the state were laudable.

He said: “On behalf of my family, political associates and Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, I congratulate our amiable Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori as he clocks 100 days in office.

“Your Excellency, the first 100 days have been impactful with numerous projects lined up for inauguration for the benefit of Deltans.

“Worthy of note is that you have continued to strive for the completion of all ongoing projects for the use of Deltans and we can’t thank you enough for ensuring continuity in governance.

“With the many projects earmarked for inauguration to celebrate your 100 days in office, Deltans will no doubt feel the impact of your administration especially as you have continued to show empathy in governance.



“We are pleased with the steps you have taken so far to address plight of workers by approving additional stipends to augment transportation and for reducing their working days.



“We are also glad that you have taken the gauntlet to resolve the almost intractable issue of pensions to retired local government council workers and primary school retirees.

“It is my fervent prayer that when you will be marking your first one year in office, that more impactful projects and programmes would have been completed to make life more meaningful for Deltans in line with your avowed commitment to advancing Delta with your M.O.R.E Agenda,” Siakpere stated.